Vernon News

Vernon Christian School adding gym, more classrooms to existing site

School expansion starts

Photo: VCS Vernon Christian School has broken ground on its long-awaited campus expansion project.

The Vernon Christian School has broken ground on its long-awaited campus expansion project.

The new addition to the school will include a gymnasium, classrooms and parking and traffic access off of Pleasant Valley Road.

“Reaching this milestone would not have happened without the generosity of the school community and the important partnerships that have been established. We are so thankful for the generous giving that we have received,” said Steve Gutknecht, Director of Development.

To celebrate the ground breaking milestone, the school recently hosted an event that included a number of founding society members who worked to get the school open in the1970s.

"It is so encouraging to see the school take this next step in growing its mission. What started with faith and lots of hard work to bring a Christian school option to Vernon has flourished over the decades into a school with almost 500 kids,” said Jake Spoor, who helped get the school up and running in September 1977.

A press release from the Christian school said “the project will address key areas where the school is currently experiencing the most constraints. The high school will finally have a dedicated gymnasium. The current elementary gym will serve the school’s K-6 students, and all students will have many added opportunities for physical health and fitness. Additional classroom spaces will be added to continue delivering excellent education to current and new students. A traffic congestion solution is a much-needed addition, which is magnified during school pick-up and drop-off times.”

The project is estimated to be completed in December 2026, but approximately $1 million in additional funds needs to be raised.

For more information click here or email [email protected].