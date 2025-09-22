Vernon News

Regional District of North Okanagan looking at protecting, enhancing Rose's Pond area

Plans for Rose's Pond

Photo: RDNO A park development plan for the Rose’s Pond property in the Commonage was identified as a priority in the Greater Vernon Trails & Natural Spaces Master Plan 2022–32.

Regional district officials are looking at ways to protect a local pond while enhancing use of the area.

A park development plan for the Rose’s Pond property in the Commonage was identified as a priority in the Greater Vernon Trails & Natural Spaces Master Plan 2022–32.

This 53-hectare parcel of Crown land encompasses Rose’s Pond and surrounding area.

“It is recognized for its high ecological value and potential for passive recreation,” said the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The Preliminary Development Plan includes an environmental assessment, archeological overview assessment, and trail and amenity recommendations that align with RDNO standards.

A report submitted to the RDNO board of directors says “the goal of this plan is to present options for a sustainable and safe trail network that will protect environmentally sensitive sites, heritage values, agricultural capability, and provide passive outdoor recreational opportunities.”

Presently there is an existing road and several minimal trail footprints.

“New options for trails will use the existing road and trails where possible to minimize the disturbed footprint. All proposed options follow the best locations identified in the field in terms of user experience and minimizing environmental impact.

“The desired outcome of the Plan will balance the development of trails and infrastructure with the ecological values identified. One of the benefits of protecting these sensitive areas is a high-quality recreation experience.”

To read the full report, click here.