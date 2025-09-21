Vernon News

Vernon's Francois Arseneault retiring after 35 years with cadet program

End of an era for cadets

Photo: Facebook After 35 years of volunteering with the Canadian army cadet program, Francois Arseneault is taking a break.

It is the end of an era.

The Vernon historian and videographer said he chose to retire after decades of service to focus on other interests.

Arseneault has resigned from the Vernon Cadet Camp Museum and the Vernon Military Historical Society as well and handed the reigns of the Army Cadet History Facebook group to Nigel Suarez.

“My time with the army cadet program has been a wonderful experience. I’ve achieved more than I could have imagined when I first joined in 1990, from being a cadet corps league rep, all the way to developing and curating the cadet museum in Vernon,” he said on a Facebook post announcing his retirement.

“Searching for, discovering, preserving and sharing cadet history has been my passion since my senior year in cadets in 1980. Lecturing cadet history to thousands of course cadets at Vernon Cadet Training Centre from 1999-2007 is a highlight I will never forget. There’s no better feeling when you see the enthusiastic interest in someone’s eyes and the inquisitive discussions that result, and I believe it has had a positive impact. What began as a passion will return to being merely a hobby.”

Arseneault said under the capable leadership of the society, the Vernon Cadet Camp Museum will continue to provide opportunities for cadets and visitors to learn more about the history of the Vernon Cadet Training Centre and Vernon Military Camp.

“I’m encouraging the next generation to get involved in the cadet program, as I’m certain that there are plenty of talented and passionate individuals waiting for the opportunity to take on the responsibility of maintaining the remarkable history of this nearly 150-year-old organization,” he said.

News of his retirement generated dozens of comments of thanks and appreciation for his years of service.