Third annual Sundog Festival takes place at Vernon's Civic Park this evening

Sundog Festival rocks on

Photo: Darren Handschuh The Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture continues today at Vernon's Civic Park.

The heartfelt storytelling of Lone Valley Band kicks off the festivities followed by Kelowna’s high-energy reggae duo T>G & JBYRD, world-fusion ensemble Robin Layne and the Rhythm Makers and bilingual hip-hop and soul artist Missy D.

Headlining the night is Canadian indie favourite Hey Ocean!. After a three-year hiatus, Hey Ocean! returns with a refreshed, energetic brand of West Coast pop, blending their carefree experimentation with polished artistry.

“We are thrilled with the continued success of the Sundog Festival and are grateful for the generous support of our funders and sponsors,” says Shawna Patenaude, executive director of the Arts Council of the North Okanagan and co-chair of the Sundog Festival. “This free festival highlights the remarkable talent both locally and nationally, and we look forward to celebrating in Civic Memorial Park with everyone this year.”

The Sundog Festival serves as the official kickoff for Culture Days in Vernon, a national movement that transforms communities into arts and culture hubs.

“As we celebrate our third year, we’ve tackled the challenges of a temporary venue change head-on, thanks to the support of the City of Vernon, new committee members, and growing community partnerships,” says Heath Fletcher, co-chair of the Sundog Festival. “At its heart, this festival is about arts, culture and this amazing community coming together to thrive.”

The city is temporarily closing a few downtown blocks to accommodate the festival.

Road closures will be in effect until midnight on Sept. 20 for public safety near the festival in Civic Park, 3033 37th Ave.

The city is closing 31st Street from 37th Avenue to 39th Avenue, and 37th Avenue from 31st Street to 30th Street to all through traffic.

Traffic control personnel and detour signage will guide motorists around the closures.

In 2024, Vernon earned a 3rd place national ranking for the number of events taking place throughout the North Okanagan.

There are many free or pay-what-you-may events — from art workshops and live music, to theatre, cultural tours, and storytelling. All events can be found on the Culture Days website.