Party in downtown Vernon closes summer, but lots of other events on the way

Party to end summer

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon's Civic Plaza was a beehive of activity Saturday as people bid farewell to summer.

The Downtown Vernon Association End of Summer party featured a live band, prizes, Evan the Juggler and more.

Peter Kaz, with the DVA, said it was a fun way to wrap up the summer months in the Okanagan.

But there are other activities on tap for the city centre in the coming weeks.

The popular Halloween Treat Trail returns this year where merchants hand out candy to thousands of children up and down 30th Avenue.

The Treat Trail takes place on Halloween Day from 3 to 5 p.m.

And as Christmas draws near, the DVA has some big events to unwrap.

“We are bringing back Frostival, which was a great experience last year,” said Kaz of the Nov. 27 event that features a variety of Yule Tide-themed events.

“We are blocking off four blocks of downtown Vernon and we are going to dress it up and we are going to have lots of food trucks, vendors and entertainment. It's going to feel like a winter wonderland.”

There will also free parking downtown that day.

The four Saturdays following Frostival will also feature free parking along with a bevy of festive activities.

“We're going to have shopping with Santa, we're going to have lots of elves, we're going to have carollers and a lot of entertainers outside," Kaz said.

For more on what's happening, visit the DVA website.