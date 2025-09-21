Vernon News

66th annual Vernon Winter Carnival looking for sponsors, hosts, volunteers

Get involved with carnival

Photo: File photo The Vernon Winter Carnival returns for its 66th annual celebration, and the countdown is officially on.

The Vernon Winter Carnival returns for its 66th annual celebration, and the countdown is officially on.

Running from Feb. 6 to 15, 2026, the theme “Team Carnival – Canada Goes for Gold!” invites the community to embrace the spirit of friendly competition and winter fun, with all the pride and excitement of a national team going for gold.

Presented by Valley First, the 10-day festival promises a schedule of snow-filled games, community challenges, themed events and family-friendly activities.

Event registration and sponsorship opportunities are officially open, to host an event, become a sponsor, or register to participate.

"We’re calling on local businesses, organizations, and community leaders to help us bring this year’s Carnival to life," says Vicki Proulx, chair of the VWC Board. "Whether you’re planning to host a themed event, sponsor one of our signature activities, or simply want to get your team involved, there’s a golden opportunity waiting for you."

Opportunities to get involved:

Event Hosts: From trivia nights to outdoor dance parties to winter sports, organizers can submit their event ideas now.

Sponsorship Packages: Customizable sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses of all sizes.

Volunteer: Join the team of volunteers to help bring the magic of Winter Carnival to life.

"With thousands of attendees expected and hundreds of community touch points, Vernon Winter Carnival offers unmatched visibility and engagement for sponsors, and a memorable way for event hosts to connect with the North Okanagan community," carnival officials said in a press release.

Deadline to confirm events and sponsorship is October 31, 2025.

For event registration, sponsorship packages, and more details on how to get involved, click here or email [email protected] for more info.