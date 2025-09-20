Vernon News
Downtown Vernon Association hosting End of Summer party
Say goodbye to summer
Photo: Gordon Cole
Aerial shot of Downtown Sounds, a DV party held in the same place the End of Summer party will be.
It’s time to celebrate the end of summer in Vernon.
The Downtown Vernon Association is once again hosting the End of Summer party tomorrow.
The celebration takes place in front of the Greater Vernon Museum, 3009 32nd Ave, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The DVA says the party will have food trucks, lawn games, circus acts and live music.
A gameshow will be on at 1 p.m. where the DVA will randomly ask attendees questions and hand out prizes and Downtown Vernon gift cards.
Downtown parking will be free at all metres that day.
