Coldstream dog park has upgraded its stairs
New stairs at dog park
Photo: District of Coldstream
New stairs now complete.
An off-leash dog park in Coldstream is now boasting some brand new stairs.
In a post to Facebook, the District of Coldstream said it’s finished the upgraded stair access to Vi Morphet park.
“For far too long, these stairs have been a challenge for both our four-legged pals and their humans, but no more. With the new, improved steps, access to the park will be easier and safer for everyone,” said the district on Facebook.
The district said the upgrade is in an effort to keep parks safe and welcoming for everyone.
The park is on Buchanan Road.
