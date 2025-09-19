Vernon News

City of Vernon officials meeting with other cities at Union of BC Municipalities Convention

City officials at UBCM

Photo: File photo The City of Vernon is bringing their goals for the community to the 2025 Union of BC Municipalities Convention.

Council members are attending the event in Victoria with the goal of advancing local priorities and strengthen partnerships that benefit Vernon and the broader Okanagan region.

The UBCM brings local governments from across the province for a week of advocacy meetings, policy discussions, and collaborative planning.

“UBCM is a vital forum for municipalities to bring their priorities directly to provincial leaders,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“For Vernon, it’s an opportunity to champion practical transit solutions, advocate for fair taxation of recreational properties, and advance long-term water sustainability and wildfire mitigation initiatives. Through collaboration with our Okanagan municipal partners, we’re also advocating for increased Crown Prosecutor capacity, bail reform and care for individuals facing complex mental health and addiction challenges. Together, we can influence decisions that reflect the unique needs of our region and deliver meaningful benefits to our community.”

A press release from the city said at a regional level, Vernon, together with Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton, is advocating for stronger public safety measures and infrastructure improvements.

Key priorities include increasing the number of Crown Prosecutors to address repeat property offenders, pushing for bail reform and repurposing the underutilized Okanagan Correctional Centre into a regional healing facility for individuals experiencing mental health and substance use challenges.

The regional group is also calling for improvements to key traffic intersections along Highway 97 throughout the North, Central and South Okanagan, and the paving of Forestry Service Road 201 to ensure it can serve as a reliable alternate route during highway disruptions.

In addition to addressing local policy and budget matters, the City of Vernon uses the UBCM convention as a platform to advocate for provincial and federal action on broader systemic issues that affect the community.

In 2025, Vernon’s advocacy focuses on critical topics such as transit access, land use transparency, equitable taxation, and water sustainability—key areas that support long-term growth, livability, and climate resilience.

The following are Vernon’s key advocacy priorities for this year:

Transit innovation for smaller communities

The city is seeking pilot funding to support transit solutions tailored to smaller municipalities.

According to a news release, the city thinks increased service frequency and smaller, more cost-effective vehicles are needed to support modest density, reduce reliance on personal vehicles, and meet climate goals. Vernon continues to densify within its urban core and requires transit models that reflect its unique context.

Public hearing reinstatement for zoning changes

Vernon is advocating for the reinstatement of public hearings when zoning changes increase residential density in smaller communities.

The city says the removal of this step has created confusion during Official Community Plan (OCP) updates and risks eroding public trust. Reintroducing hearings would restore transparency and maintain neighbourhood predictability.

Taxation alternatives for recreational second homes

Vernon is requesting a more tailored approach to taxing recreational second homes in designated areas. It says these properties have limited impact on affordable housing availability. A refined approach would better reflect local housing dynamics while supporting provincial housing objectives.

Vernon is seeking continued provincial support for five key water-related projects:

Aberdeen Plateau Water Sustainability and Wildfire Mitigation

Vernon Creek/Polson Park Channel Restoration ($5.8M)

Treated Effluent Spray Irrigation System (est. 1974)

Flood Water Management Bylaw (2023)

Okanagan-Wide Water Collaborative Leadership Initiative and Memorandum of Understanding

"These initiatives are vital for long-term planning, climate resilience, and economic sustainability across the Okanagan region," the city said.