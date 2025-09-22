Vernon News

New fire chief suiting up for Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department

Photo: Armstrong Fire Department Ian McKechnie is the new Fire Chief for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

A new fire chief is taking the reins at the City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen.

Ian McKechnie is the new Fire Chief for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

According to a joint news release form the city and township, McKechnie has more than 14 years of firefighting experience. He’s been with the Armstrong Spallumcheen department since 2011, starting as a firefighter and progressing through the department.

He served as captain for six years and most recently two years as the deputy fire chief.

McKechnie also holds a diploma in Business Administration from Okanagan University College.

The city and township thanked Chief Rob Brown for serving as the Interim Fire Chief for the past year.