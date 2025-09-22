Vernon News
New fire chief suiting up for Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department
New fire chief
Photo: Armstrong Fire Department
Ian McKechnie is the new Fire Chief for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.
A new fire chief is taking the reins at the City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen.
Ian McKechnie is the new Fire Chief for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.
According to a joint news release form the city and township, McKechnie has more than 14 years of firefighting experience. He’s been with the Armstrong Spallumcheen department since 2011, starting as a firefighter and progressing through the department.
He served as captain for six years and most recently two years as the deputy fire chief.
McKechnie also holds a diploma in Business Administration from Okanagan University College.
The city and township thanked Chief Rob Brown for serving as the Interim Fire Chief for the past year.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- KMHA scores with toy driveKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Friends of Dorothy soldKelowna - 5:51 pm
- Hwy 1 reopens, 97 closedBC Interior - 5:50 pm
- Tyler Perry faces second suitLos Angeles - 5:00 pm
- 8.5 hour ER closureOliver/Osoyoos - 4:33 pm
Real Estate
#13 - 3888 Gallaghers Pinnacle Way
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,900
more details
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Oliver Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2025 Castanet.net