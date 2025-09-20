Vernon News

Fundraiser launched for Vernon woman who was hit by a truck

Life-altering accident

Photo: GoFundMe Angela Anderson is facing a long road to recovery.

Angela Anderson was going for a bike ride in downtown Vernon when she was struck by a truck, changing her life forever.

On July 16, Angela, 56, was cycling along the 35th Avenue and 30th Street bike path corridor when a full-sized truck made a quick turn, striking her.

Angela has been in the hospital since that fateful day and her daughter, Josyna, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses as she undergoes extensive hospitalization and therapy.

“My mom was pulled from underneath the vehicle by some amazing community members, alongside first responders. She had several broken bones and a severed femoral artery in her right leg. If it was not for their quick actions she would not be here today,” Josyna wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Angela has since undergone numerous surgeries in attempt to save her right leg, which was de-gloved upon impact. The medical term de-gloved is when the skin and tissue is forcibly torn away from the muscles and/or bone.

She has a rod in place of her femur and a plate in lieu of her shin. A full knee replacement will be needed at a later date.

“She has now lost majority of muscle and tissue on her right thigh (the entirety of her hamstring) in the surgical/healing process,” Josyna said.

“Her road to recovery will be a very long one. But we are putting our faith and trust in the Lord that she will overcome this. Her smile is still lighting up rooms, even if it’s just her hospital room for now.”

To help Angela, click here.