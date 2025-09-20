Vernon News

Vernon historian has Tides and Trails episode dating back 61 years

Hunting trip from 1964

Today's trip down Memory Lane takes us on a hunting expedition in 1964.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has converted black-and-white footage of the then-popular outdoor show Tides and Trails to a digital 4K format.

Host Ted Peck and cameraman Bill Dennett travelled to Spences Bridge in the Thompson Canyon to track and hunt bighorn sheep.

“Spences Bridge in 1964 was a small but vibrant community serving both the Canadian Pacific and Canadian National Railways and home to Cook's Ferry First Nations,” Arseneault said.

Spences Bridge is one of many small communities that dotted the Trans-Canada Highway in the Fraser and Thompson canyons long before the Coquihalla Highway.

“The aptly named Sportsman Motel was one of several motels that catered to travellers and tourists. Sadly most of these colourful and quirky road stops are long gone as most travellers now use the Coquihalla Highway,” Arseneault said.

Peck is joined by Chuck Devon, a photographer with the Star Weekly magazine which was a Canadian periodical published from 1910 until 1973.

“Ted and his party are horseback for part of the trip climbing high up the hills to the 6,000’ level. There’s some great storytelling which was always part of Ted’s style as he engaged with his audience,” Arseneault said.

“Unlike today’s tiny 4K cameras weighing only a few ounces, Bill Dennett’s 16mm film camera, lens, tripod and film cans totalled some 40 pounds of gear, not easy for hiking and horseback riding with, but Bill made it look easy resulting in wonderful footage.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault