Hillview Elementary Parent Advisory Council launches petition for improved safety on Pottery Road

Photo: change.org

Parents of Vernon's Hillview Elementary Students have launched a petition in an effort to make it safer for their children to go to school.

The online petition by the Hillview Parent Advisory Council says Pottery Road is the main access point for the school, yet it lacks a safe, dedicated route for pedestrians and cyclists. The current setup places children in direct conflict with traffic.

“Hillview Elementary School students, families and community members are facing serious daily safety risks. Every morning and afternoon, children cross poorly marked and dangerous crosswalks, often with vehicles failing to stop or blocking sight lines by parking too close. At the busy intersection of Francis Street and Pottery Road, cars often routinely ignore stop signs while students navigate on foot or by bike,” the change.org petition says.

“We've identified a major safety problem where a lot of students enter and exit the school grounds from the middle fence area by the mailboxes, to Pottery Road where no crosswalk currently exists. This is also a highly congested area with vehicles at drop off and pick up times.”

“If nothing changes, students will continue to face unacceptable risks simply trying to get to and from school. One accident is too many, and every day without improvements makes that possibility more likely. But if we act now, we can change the course,” the petition says.

The PAC is asking for a well-marked, lit and enforced crosswalk system; a safe, continuous shared pathway along Pottery Road and an inclusive, accessible playground.

“These aren't luxuries. They are basic requirements for a safe, welcoming, and inclusive school environment for every child.”

The Hillview PAC and school administration have been advocating for these safety improvements for several years.

“While the RDNO and Ministry of Transportation are taking steps and kindly working with us, the reality is Hillview exists in a jurisdictional gap, caught between city and rural governance,” the petition says.

Regional District of North Okanagan Communications Officer Stacey Raftus said in an email that the “RDNO will continue to advocate for and encourage increased road safety in all North Okanagan areas to the Ministry of Transportation, with the understanding that any changes or expansions would be an initiative of the Ministry of Transportation.”

Castanet has reached out to the ministry for comment.