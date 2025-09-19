Vernon News

Some smoke still rising at Adventure Bay fire near Vernon, crews keeping close eye on area

Smoke still visible at fire site

Photo: File photo Multiple agencies responded to the Adventure Bay fire Thursday.

Smoke is expected to continue at the Adventure Bay wildfire site, but crews are keeping a close eye on the area.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) crews remained on site overnight with two personnel monitoring conditions.

A press release from the city said a few small spot fires flared up during the night, but the fire stayed within the established perimeter.

The city said if smoke is rising from inside the blackened, burned area, it is generally not a concern. However, if smoke is coming from green, unburned vegetation or outside the fire perimeter, it should be reported immediately by calling 911.

Today, crews are continuing mop-up efforts, targeting hot spots and reinforcing the perimeter line,” Hewitt said in an email. "Conditions remain stable, and the wildfire continues to be classified as under control."

“One large stump within the burned area is still producing visible smoke and may continue to smoulder for several days. This is not a concern at this time, but residents may continue to see smoke in the area,” the release said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

VFRS will continue to monitor the site, and the City of Vernon will provide further updates if conditions change significantly.

The 1.4-ha fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Along with city firefighters, a BC Wildfire Initial Attack crew and two helicopters tackled the blaze that was burning towards nearby homes.

No structures were damaged in the blaze.