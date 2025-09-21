Vernon News

Aaron Stuart appointed Chief Financial Officer of Coldstream

Photo: File photo Aaron Stuart has been appointed the new Director of Financial Administration (Chief Financial Officer) for the District of Coldstream.

Stuart takes over the position Oct. 6.

He holds designations as a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Canadian Investment Manager (CIM), along with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Stuart returns to local government following his most recent role with the Interior Health Authority, where he led the Capital Budgets and Financial Planning department in the public health environment. His career includes extensive experience in municipal finance, having previously served with the City of Kelowna, City of Vernon, and the Township of Spallumcheen.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the District of Coldstream,” said Stuart. “I look forward to positively contributing to the organization and community.”

“Aaron’s depth of experience in both financial management and broader corporate initiatives makes him an exceptional fit for this role,” said Chief Administrative Officer Keri-Ann Austin. “We are confident in his ability to lead this critical area for the District and excited to welcome him to our leadership team.”

Stuart succeeds Jeremy Sundin, who is continuing his career with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

“Jeremy did a fantastic job during his time in Coldstream” said Austin. “His expertise and professionalism were consistently recognized and appreciated. While he will certainly be missed, we fully support him in his new endeavour with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and wish him continued success.”