Vernon News

Armstrong Regional Co-op annual Fuel Good Day raises thousands for non profits

Gas bar gives money away

Photo: File photo Co-op members and customers Fueled Up, Fueled Good and pumped up funds for local communities.

Co-op members and customers Fueled Up, Fueled Good and pumped up funds for local communities.

The annual Fuel Good Day was held Sept. 16 where 10 cents from every litre of gasoline and diesel purchased at all Armstrong Regional Co-op (ARC) Gas Bars was donated to a local organization.

The North Okanagan Minor Hockey Association received $2,346, BGC Cranbrook got $1,473, the Salmon Arm Legion received $4,412 and Cops for Kids were given $5,242.

“The Armstrong Regional Co-op is proud to give back and get behind local initiatives that are working to address the needs of our community,” said Jason Keis, ARC marketing and community relations manager.

“Thank you to our members and customers for the support you’ve shown during Co-op Fuel Good Day. Once again, it’s amazing to see what we can accomplish when we all work together.”

Co-op Fuel Good Day was celebrated at Co-op gas bars throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with each local co-op supporting a community organization or initiative.

The total result from across Western Canada for 2025 will be released in early October and will be available on www.fuel.crs, along with the complete list of supported organizations.