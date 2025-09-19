Vernon News

Your photos: wildfire sparked near homes in Vernon's Adventure Bay

A wildfire sparked in Vernon's Adventure Bay community Thursday afternoon.

Castanet readers noticed smoke at the point of the community, near Sommerset Place, at about 4:15 p.m.

The fire burned close to homes and prompted responses from Vernon Fire Rescue, BX Swan Lake Fire, and BC Wildfire Services.

These are some of the photographs captured by Castanet readers of the fire.

