Vernon News
Your photos: wildfire sparked near homes in Vernon's Adventure Bay
Your photos: Vernon fire
Photo: Contributed
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed
A wildfire sparked in Vernon's Adventure Bay community Thursday afternoon.
Castanet readers noticed smoke at the point of the community, near Sommerset Place, at about 4:15 p.m.
The fire burned close to homes and prompted responses from Vernon Fire Rescue, BX Swan Lake Fire, and BC Wildfire Services.
These are some of the photographs captured by Castanet readers of the fire.
Send your photos to [email protected]
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Will it be a white Christmas?Okanagan - 5:00 pm
- City plows out in full forceKamloops - 4:02 pm
- Polar dip promises 80s funSummerland - 3:51 pm
- Christmas collision claims 1Toronto - 3:13 pm
- Santa heading your wayOttawa - 3:06 pm
Real Estate
3319 Grouse Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$935,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$935,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Frost Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2025 Castanet.net