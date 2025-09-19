Vernon News

Grass fire near houses in Vernon's Adventure Bay

Fire now under control

Photo: Contributed Fire near Tronson Road in Vernon

UPDATE 9 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has left the site of a grass fire Thursday evening in Vernon’s Adventure Bay.

The City of Vernon says its fire department continues to oversee the area.

Two municipal firefighters and equipment will stay on site overnight.

“Flare-ups are expected over the next few days, which is normal for a wildfire of this nature,” said the city in a statement. “A wet line has been established around the fire, and crews are cold trailing the area — digging into the burned zone to extinguish hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

Smoke may still be visible from within the fire perimeter.

“If smoke is rising from well inside the blackened, burned area, it is generally not a concern,” the city said. “However, if smoke is coming from green, unburned vegetation or outside the fire perimeter, it should be reported immediately by calling 911.”

UPDATE 6:22 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting the Adventure Bar fire is under control and is not projected to spread beyond the current perimeter.

UPDATE 6:14 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS), BC Wildfire Service and RCMP are actively responding to the Adventure Bay Road wildfire.

City of Vernon spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said in an email that at the peak of the incident, more than 30 personnel were on scene, including BC Wildfire crews, local fire services, and RCMP. As of this update, approximately 20 personnel remain actively engaged in suppression efforts.

“Aviation resources continue to support ground operations, with three helicopters and air tankers actively working the fire. One Initial Attack crew and one BC Wildfire Service officer are currently assigned to this incident,” Hewitt said.

“As a precaution, crews tactically evacuated a small number of homes located below Tronson Road, near the Sommerset area.”

Tronson Road was temporarily closed to allow for emergency operations but has since been reopened to the public. Residents are reminded to stay alert and follow directions from emergency personnel.

Further updates will be provided as the situation evolves.

UPDATE 5:59 p.m.

As of 5:52 p.m., the BC Wildfire Service mapped the fire at 1.4-ha. It is classified as out of control which is a wildfire that is spreading or it is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter, or control line.

There are currently no evacuation alerts or orders.

The fire is believed to be human caused.

UPDATE 4:59 p.m.

A brush fire in Vernon is burning close to homes in Adventure Bay, right at the point by Sommerset Place.

Paul B. is nearby the fire and said it's in the grass area below the community and travelling downwards to the water. He said there is a stonewall decoration of sorts that is so far preventing the fire from spreading to homes.

"The only part of the fire that's going right now is on one of the lower houses has the stairwell to go to the lake, and that stairwell is on fire," said Paul. "It's working its way up the stairwell to the guy's house, and he's there with a hose."

He said fire crews are on scene blasting the fire and counted at least three trucks, but more could be behind houses. Paul noticed the smoke at about 4:15 p.m.

Castanet reporter Darren Handschuh said two BC Wildfire Services firefighters have now arrived on scene. BCWS has the fire listed as spot sized and out of control on its map, the cause is under investigation.

BCWS information officer Mikhail Elfay said BCWS is responding with helicopters and air tankers, and a response officer and an initial attack crew are en route.

He said RCMP have set up at Somerset Place, asking the people to clear the area to make room for fires trucks.

Handschuh was turned around on Tronson Road earlier, but the road block now appears to be moving closer to town.

ORIGINAL 4:36 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports of a fire in Vernon on Tronson Road near Adventure Bay.

Pictures from Castanet readers show visible flame and a large plume of white smoke rising near buildings.

There is also a portion of blackened grass already burnt.

Castanet reporter Darren Handshuch is headed to the scene this story will be updated when more information is known.