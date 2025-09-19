Okanagan visitor says she saw creature like Ogopogo on Kalamalka Lake
Second Ogopogo, new lake
Could Ogopogo, the famous lake monster said to reside in Okanagan Lake, have a counterpart living in Kalamalka lake – one recent visitor thinks so.
Alison Tinck was walking on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream Tuesday morning when she noticed something in the water.
“I don't know what happened, it just sort of came into my realization that there was something out there,” said Tinck. “And so I opened up my camera and I started filming it, and it went for about 42 seconds and then it disappeared.”
Tinck said she saw three bumps and a head moving diagonally across the water at about 9:30 a.m. at the four-kilometre marker on the trail.
Tinck said she’s heard other sightings happen around this time, but never in Kalamalka Lake.
“I don't think it would manage to get its way from Okanagan Lake into Kal Lake,” said Tinck.
She shared video with Castanet that showed some type of ripple through the water.
Other people have also captured videos of similar phenomena on Okanagan Lake in recent years and a documentary on Ogopogo was released on Amazon Prime last year.
More Vernon News
- College playoff ratings dropEntertainment - 6:31 pm
- Trump warns of 'bad Santa'Florida - 6:13 pm
- Poehler scared of StewartEntertainment - 6:00 pm
- Free rides on Christmas DayKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Santa arrives in CanadaOttawa - 5:51 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Frost Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library