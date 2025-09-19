Vernon News

Okanagan visitor says she saw creature like Ogopogo on Kalamalka Lake

Second Ogopogo, new lake

Contributed

Could Ogopogo, the famous lake monster said to reside in Okanagan Lake, have a counterpart living in Kalamalka lake – one recent visitor thinks so.

Alison Tinck was walking on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream Tuesday morning when she noticed something in the water.

“I don't know what happened, it just sort of came into my realization that there was something out there,” said Tinck. “And so I opened up my camera and I started filming it, and it went for about 42 seconds and then it disappeared.”

Tinck said she saw three bumps and a head moving diagonally across the water at about 9:30 a.m. at the four-kilometre marker on the trail.

Tinck said she’s heard other sightings happen around this time, but never in Kalamalka Lake.

“I don't think it would manage to get its way from Okanagan Lake into Kal Lake,” said Tinck.

She shared video with Castanet that showed some type of ripple through the water.

Other people have also captured videos of similar phenomena on Okanagan Lake in recent years and a documentary on Ogopogo was released on Amazon Prime last year.