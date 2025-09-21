Vernon News

World Champion Judoka will be at the Vernon Judo Club Sept. 26 to 28

Photo: Judo BC World Champion Judoka Joshiro Maruyama will lead Judo BC’s 2025 Fall Inter-Provincial Camp at the Vernon Judo Club Sept. 26 to 28.

One of the best judo practitioners in the world is coming to Vernon.

World Champion Judoka Joshiro Maruyama will lead Judo BC’s 2025 Fall Inter-Provincial Camp at the Vernon Judo Club Sept. 26 to 28.

The camp has drawn 450 registered athletes and coaches from across British Columbia and Alberta, as well as Saskatchewan, Yukon, and Washington State and represents one of the largest and most diverse regional judo events in Western Canada.

Maruyama, one of the most accomplished judoka of his generation, is a two-time world champion - Tokyo 2019, Budapest 2021 - and has also earned two world championship silver medals.

His international career includes podium finishes at the Asian Games, IJF World Masters, Grand Slams, and Grand Prix events, in the fiercely competitive 66-kilogram division.

Known for his technical precision, strategic skill and relentless spirit, Maruyama is celebrated worldwide as both an athlete and a teacher of the sport.

“Hosting an athlete and role model of Maruyama’s caliber is an incredible opportunity for our judo community,” said Katie Thomson, Judo BC executive director.

“Athletes and coaches will benefit from his world-class technical expertise and unique insights, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to British Columbia.”

The Fall Inter-Provincial Training Camp is a cornerstone of Judo BC’s athlete and coach development pathway, offering participants high-level instruction, networking opportunities and the chance to learn from one of the best in the sport.