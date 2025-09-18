Vernon News

RCMP block off Rosedale Avenue in Armstrong, take man away in handcuffs after mental health call

Police resolve crisis

Photo: Chelsey Mutter There is a large police presence in Armstrong.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, at approximately 10 a.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a person experiencing a mental health crisis inside a residence on Dunn Street in Armstrong.

Const. Chris Terleski said police had information the individual may be in possession of a weapon and as a result, resources from the RCMP’s Critical Incident Program were dispatched to the scene including Police Dog Service teams, crisis negotiators and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

“To ensure the safety of the public, the area was cordoned off and several nearby residences were evacuated. At approximately 1:40 p.m., the individual surrendered to police and was taken into custody safely without incident,” Terleski said in a press release.

UPDATE 1:41 p.m.

RCMP have taken a man into custody following heavy police presence in Armstrong.

Castanet News Director Chelsey Mutter said one man was taken away in handcuffs and the situation seems to be over.

She reported hearing police shouting for a person to come out with their hands up, before an individual was taken into the back of a police car.

More information will follow as it becomes available.

Photo: Mercedes Elizabeth (owner of Escape Tanning & Esthetics) ERT in Armstrong

ORIGINAL 1:05 p.m.

There is a large police presence in Armstrong.

Numerous police vehicles, including members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), are near Rosedale Avenue.

Police have blocked the intersection of Rosedale Avenue and Okanagan Street.

Castanet News Director Chelsey Mutter is on scene and said at least one dog team, seven police cars and a police drone are at the scene.

Residents in the area said police are asking people to stay indoors as the situation could escalate.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for comment.