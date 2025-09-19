Kelowna's Homepage
Vernon News  

RDNO to charge more for larger loads at North Okanagan landfills

Changes to landfill fees

Darren Handschuh - Sep 19, 2025 / 12:08 pm | Story: 573164

The Regional District of North Okanagan is implementing some fee changes at North Okanagan landfills.

At their meeting earlier this week, the RDNO board of directors approved amendments to the Municipal Solid Waste Management Bylaw that sets fees and charges for the RDNO Solid Waste Management service and establishes rules and regulations for solid waste management facilities.

A press release from the regional district said a number of definitions and facility rules have been added or updated. The most important change is the addition of load size-based fees for non-scaled facilities.

RDNO non-scaled facilities now include the Armstrong/Spallucheen Diversion and Disposal Facility, where scale removal was required for construction of the new Armstrong/Spallumcheen Residential Transfer Station (ASRTS), which is currently underway. The ASRTS will be a non-scaled facility with fees collected based on load size.

“A high percentage of residential customers pay the minimum charge. The same minimum charges apply to small loads at scaled and non-scaled facilities, so most customers won’t notice the change," said Dale Danallanko, RDNO environmental services manager. “Customers with medium, large, or extra-large loads will be charged higher fees per the amended bylaw.”

Load size-based fees were developed using the RDNO’s weight-based (per tonne) and minimum fees. Customers at non-scaled facilities can expect to pay a fee similar to that at a scaled RDNO Solid Waste Management facility.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact the RDNO at [email protected] or 250-550-3700.

