The Okanagan is home to some of the largest spiders in Canada

Two big spiders

Photo: Contributed Cat-faced spiders are among the largest arachnids in Canada.

It's that time of year when a couple of creepy crawlies get a lot of attention.

And that brings us to today's Bug of the Week.

Every fall, a pair of spiders seem to catch the attention of people due to their size.

Both are very large, but both are harmless to people – unless you have arachnophobia then they can be downright terrifying.

First up is the cat-faced spider. Numerous readers have sent in pictures of the spider with a loonie-sized abdomen that has a pair 'ears' on it.

It is those protrusions that give the spider its name.

Cat-faced spiders are one of the largest spiders in Canada, but they are as harmless as a baby duck.

While their bulbous, often hairy abdomen, may cause some fright, they have a limited bite and possess no venom.

They can actually be quite beneficial to have around as they take care of other insects that may want to pay your home a visit.

They are a member of the orb weaver family which brings us to our second spider that people are taking notice of.

The garden spider is a large arachnid with long legs and can look rather intimidating, but fear not it too is relatively harmless. It is also a member of the orb weaver family.

The spider species Argiope aurantia goes by many names and is commonly known as the yellow garden spider as well as the black and yellow garden spider.

Black-and-yellow garden spiders aren't dangerous to humans. They aren't aggressive. They don't bite, unless severely provoked, such as repeatedly poking at them. And if someone is doing that, then they kind of deserve what they get.

Like most spiders, garden spiders are predators of insects, including those considered pests, so they're beneficial to have around.

They're not venomous, and garden spider bites are said to be less painful than a wasp or bee sting.

The spider is a daytime hunter and can usually be observed resting in the centre of its web.