Emergency crews called to Vernon airport Thursday for training exercise
Simulated airport accident
Emergency crews were scrambled after a plane went off the end of the runway at the Vernon airport Thursday morning.
But it was all part of a planned training exercise.
RCMP, Vernon Fire Rescue Services, BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), the Vernon Flying Club, community volunteers and city officials were all on hand for the scenario that involved a twin-engine passenger plane, a fire and several injured passengers.
The exercise, which is required every four years, is designed to evaluate the Airport’s Emergency Response Plan and the co-ordinated response of participating agencies.
The training exercise started at 9 a.m. and is expected to be complete by 1 p.m.
“The goal is to test our emergency response plan and make sure everything in that plan is exactly as it works and that everyone is trained should an actual event actually occur,” said Ian Adkins, roads, drainage and airport manager.
“It is a case of practice makes perfect. This is a really good opportunity to work with our emergency agencies within the city.”
The airport does not have a dedicated fire department, so VFRS is called upon when there is an emergency at the airport.
