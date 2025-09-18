Vernon News

Overnight support trial now permanent in Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon Overnight home health care support trial in Vernon is now permanent

A trial for overnight home health care support in Vernon is now permanent, according to Interior Health.

The news comes after a presentation on long-term care services to Vernon council on Monday where Angela Szabo with IH gave an update on an overnight home support services trial that began in January.

She said the trial came after a high number of job applications allowed management to “be a little bit creative.”

Szabo, the director of North Okanagan Community Health and allied programs, didn’t say whether the program was still in the trial form at the meeting.

IH confirmed to Castanet in an email that the trial has finished and is now permanent.

“Following the success of the trial, Interior Health has established a team of permanent overnight Community Health Workers in Vernon to continue providing this service,” said IH in an email. “This program builds on the positive experience of an overnight home support implementation in Salmon Arm the year prior.”

Szabo said the program allows for 24/7 home care in Vernon.