Vernon News

'Quite surprised' Vernon was left off Feds new home-building list, says mayor

'Surprised' being left off list

Photo: Chelsey Mutter FILE – Brigadier Murphy Armoury.

Vernon’s mayor was quite surprised to find out a local, federally-owned property was not included in the Feds recent announcement to build homes on federal sites.

Mayor Victor Cumming told Castanet he’s surprised the old military building, Brigadier Murphy Armoury, didn’t make it onto a federal list where homes will be built.

“I’m quite surprised because they had said it themselves that it was referred to as surplus lands and that it was going to pass it through the disposal process,” said Cumming.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the new Build Canada Homes agency would oversee plans to build 4,000 homes on six federally-owned sites. None of the sites are located in B.C. despite the Feds identifying Vernon's Brigadier Murphy Armoury as a potential housing site in April 2024.

At the time, the Department of National Defence was said to be working with Canada Lands company – a Crown corporation – to look at offloading extra properties no-longer needed for defence operations.

Cumming told Castanet he will “quite promptly” be reminding the Feds of the site here in Vernon.

“They're doing things in very large centres, so maybe it was Vernon’s size that had them overlook this at this time,” said Cumming.

“We'll be reminding the federal government right away that for some reason Vernon's possibilities were left off the list, and with us having slightly under 1% vacancy rates, we're a prime candidate for the type of thing you're trying to do.”

City gifted land to Feds

Vernon donated the land to the Feds in 1911. When news broke of the Feds eyeing the armoury for housing Vernon suggested the Feds give the land back to the city.

“We would be very happy to have the land back and quickly lean on a number of good housing providers here in Vernon and get on with the project,” said Cumming.

"There's services right to the boundary of the land. The hospital, obviously, is backing onto it. It's a great site for a number of things, including housing."

The Brigadier Murphy Armoury is a two-storey drill hall built in 1913, with historic ties to the British Columbia Dragoons.

According to the Directory of Federal Heritage Designations, the armoury was constructed as a part of a military reform and expansion plan and can be associated with establishing a community-based training centre in Vernon.

The designation page also calls the building a recognizable landmark which reinforces the military character of armed forces, and lists the armoury as a recognized federal heritage building.

-with files from The Canadian Press