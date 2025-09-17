Vernon News

Emergency crews will be at Vernon airport Thursday for realistic training

Airport emergency training

Photo: File photo Emergency responders will be at the Vernon Regional Airport Thursday for a day of training.

The airport, in collaboration with multiple emergency response partners, will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise on the airport grounds.

The aircraft-incident simulation will begin at approximately 9 a.m. and is expected to finish by 1 p.m.

“This exercise, which is required every four years, is designed to evaluate the Airport’s Emergency Response Plan and the coordinated response of participating agencies,” the city said in a news release.

The airport will be closed during the exercise, and members of the public and those in the vicinity of the airport may notice emergency response vehicles and personnel on-site, controlled smoke, volunteers simulating passengers involved in an incident and increased activity on the east side of the airfield

“This exercise is a critical part of our ongoing commitment to safety and emergency preparedness,” said Ian Adkins, roads, drainage and airport manager. “By simulating a real-world emergency scenario, we are able to test and refine our response plans, build inter-agency coordination, and ensure we are ready to act swiftly and effectively in the event of an actual incident.”

Participating agencies include City of Vernon staff, Vernon Fire Rescue Services, RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), the Vernon Flying Club and community volunteers.