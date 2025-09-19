Vernon News

Funds already rolling in for Good Food Box North Okanagan's Sponsor a Senior campaign

Feeding seniors in need

Chelsey Mutter

About a week after Good Food Box and Community Foundation North Okanagan launched the Sponsor a Senior program, funds are already rolling in.

According to past-president and director-at-large of Good Food Box, Donna Antonishak, they’ve received about $400 out of what she hopes will be thousands of dollars.

North Okanagan residents may be familiar with the Good Food Box program that works with partners to bring the community fresh produce at a reduced cost.

The Sponsor a Senior program aims to bring that service to seniors at no charge to them through fundraising efforts. A $216 donation will get a senior one small box a month for a year and a $360 donation will get them a large box for the same time frame. Small boxes typically feed one to two and large boxes three to four.

Antonishak says many seniors are struggling financially right now and a gifted Good Food Box program will allow them to spend funds on other necessities like toilet paper, or allow them to have a meal with their grandkids.

Outside of the sponsorship program, anyone in the community can purchase a small or large good food box for themselves at $15 or $25, respectively.

“We've costed out the value compared to retail, and it's always at least twice as much or more when we go to a retail store to purchase the same quantity of food in the same variety each month,” said Antonishak.

Good Food Boxes can be purchased online here, and donations to the Sponsor a Senior campaign can be made online here.