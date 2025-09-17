Vernon News

Vernon couple last seen heading to a local lake in 1981

Missing for 44 years

Photo: Facebook Wayne Atha, 20 and Carol Nickoli, 19 were last seen on Sept. 14, 1981 in Vernon, shortly before heading off to fish at nearby Bouleau Lake.

It's been 44 years since a Vernon couple went missing.

Wayne Atha, 20 and Carol Nickoli, 19 were last seen on Sept. 14, 1981 in Vernon, shortly before heading off to fish at nearby Bouleau Lake.

A post on the Cold Case BC Facebook page said their Ford F-150 Lariat was found at the lake, along with their overturned boat in the water.

“The problem was it was a clear day and Wayne was an experienced boater,” the post said.

“Divers searched the lake, but no trace of the couple was found.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Relatives of the young couple told Castanet in a 2021 interview they feel "something just isn't right" about their disappearance.

Sister, Gail Atha, says her father went up to the lake when the couple were overdue and flagged down a logging truck to call police when he found the capsized boat.

"Police searched for 12 days and found nothing," Gail said.

A newspaper clipping from the time says both RCMP and search and rescue crews combed the area above the Westside of Okanagan Lake, where the White Rock Lake wildfire recently swept through, and divers searched underwater. Nothing was found.

"It's really hard to go 40 years and not know what happened," said David, Carol's brother. "If the divers had found their bodies, it would have brought some closure. My gut feels something's not right."