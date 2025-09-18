Vernon News

Ukrainian dance troupe will perform in Vernon Saturday and Kamloops Sunday

Amazing dancers perform

The renowned Ukrainian Tryzub Dance Troupe will be wrapping up their 50th anniversary tour in Vernon and Kamloops this weekend.

The Calgary-based dancers will be at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at Ticket Seller.

In Kamloops, the show starts at 2 p.m. at the Sagebrush Theatre. Tickets for the Kamloops show can be purchased here.

Working with Ukraine Nightingale Project (UNP) of Penticton, the group performed to sold out houses and standing ovations in Penticton and Oliver in May to kick off their 50-show tour.

“In response to disappointed Ukrainian newcomers, who could not afford to purchase tickets for the performances, Tryzub and Ukraine Nightingale Project decided to subsidize these families with free tickets,” Jennifer Martison, with UNP said.

“Both organizations felt that it is important for Ukrainians to celebrate their culture in a world where Russia is doing its best to destroy both the country of Ukraine and it’s culture.”

A limited number of tickets will be made available for Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel families.

Free tickets are limited to four per family and proof of CUAET must be provided.

Those who qualify are asked to email proof of CUAET and the show they wish to attend to Martison at [email protected].

To date, the shows have raised more than $150,000 to support Ukrainian refugees.

“DZVINKA,” Tryzub’s 50th Anniversary Show, is a unique stage production that unveils more than one hour of original music, composed and recorded amidst the shadows of war in Ukraine.

Featuring elaborate costumes crafted in Ukraine, the mesmerizing choreography takes audiences on a journey encompassing excitement, anticipation, laughter and moments of despair.

The first half of the show introduces an original storyline centred around Ukrainian folk hero Oleksa Dovbush — an outlaw, a hero to the people, and leader of the Opryshky.

The second half navigates through the diverse regions of Ukraine, showcasing the delicate balance between intricate technique, colourful costumes, the grace and beauty of our female dancers, and the strength, determination, and gravity-defying tricks of our male dancers.