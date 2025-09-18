Vernon News

City of Vernon doing what it can to reduce red tape for projects

City deals with red tape

Photo: Pixabay The City of Vernon is doing what it can to reduce red tape and get projects moving forward.

The City of Vernon is doing what it can to reduce red tape and get projects moving forward.

That from the city after concerns were voiced about having to navigate the city's rules and regulations.

Patrick Giesbrecht is an expert when it comes to dealing with red tape and he's noticed businesses or construction companies dealing with municipal and regional district levels of government struggle to get timely project approvals.

City of Vernon spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said in an email that the city “is committed to providing customer-focused service, streamlining development applications and permitting processes.

“To reduce delays and improve clarity, we’ve introduced a new zoning bylaw that helps applicants meet regulatory requirements.”

Hewitt said some confusion may stem from new provincial legislation introduced by the province. “These changes are mandatory, and our staff are actively supporting applicants through this transition period,” she said. “The city has also launched a public map viewer for all development applications to improve community awareness and transparency of development projects.

“Our processing timelines remain consistent: building permits and minor development permits typically take four weeks, while major permits and variances are processed within three months.”

Hewitt said some larger projects may take longer to complete as staff and the applicant work through the complexities of servicing, infrastructure and/or other legal agreements.

“Last year, we processed just over $200 million in construction value and this year we are on-track to achieve similar results including an estimated 200 new residential units,” Hewitt said.

“A complete and accurate application from the start is one of the most important factors for an applicant to receive a timely response.”

Hewitt said the goal of the city is to provide “timely, transparent, and supportive service” while ensuring compliance with all regulations and work will continue in this area over the next year including adopting a new Official Community Plan by the end of the year.

“Continued consultation with the development community will occur this fall to better understand the challenges and barriers they face,” she said.