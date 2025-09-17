Vernon News

Highway 97 highway between Irish Creek and Grandview Flats roads now open

Three taken to hospital

UPDATE 4:33 p.m.

Three people were taken to hospital, one by air ambulance, following and accident on Highway 97 Wednesday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 9:06 a.m.

Three ambulances with primary care paramedics, one paramedic practice educator, a BCEHS area manager and an air ambulance helicopter responded to the scene.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical care to three patients. Two were transported to hospital by ground in stable condition and one was transported to hospital by air ambulance in stable condition," said Paramedic Public Information Officer Brian Twaites.

12:53 p.m.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97 has reopened.

10:36 a.m.

An accident has closed Highway 97 north of Historic O'Keefe Ranch.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident has closed the highway between Irish Creek and Grandview Flats roads.

A detour is not available.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.