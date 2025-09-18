The Indigenous Learning Tour returns to downtown Vernon
Learning tour is back
The Indigenous Learning Tour through downtown Vernon is back.
Through Oct. 17, people are encouraged to join a self-led journey of discovery and help advance truth and reconciliation through learning with a fun, interactive and educational community experience.
“Read the thought-provoking question on the orange circle posted in their window or door and scan the QR code to learn about it,” says a post on the Vernon & District Immigrant & Community Services Society website.
“Go inside and fill out a slip with your info and answer a question about what you learned. Place the slip in the box to be entered into a draw for a prize from that location.”
Prize draws will take place in October and consist of gift baskets from the 10 participating local businesses.
