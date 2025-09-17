Vernon News

Package at Lumby fire hall no cause for alarm

Photo: Contributed A suspicious package found at the Lumby Fire Department turned out to be no cause for alarm.

UPDATE 1:50 a.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said a suspicious package outside the Lumby Fire Hall was a military-style box.

Const. Chris Terleski said on Sept. 16 around 1 p.m., police responded to a report that a suspicious box had been left outside the front door of the Lumby Fire Hall.

“The box appeared to be a military type container typically used to store explosives,” Terleski said. “The RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit was consulted and the item was left in place until an EDU officer attended examined it, at which point it was confirmed to be empty.”

9:39 a.m.

A suspicious package found at the Lumby Fire Department turned out to be no cause for alarm.

The package was discovered Tuesday afternoon in front of the fire department building. The fire hall was evacuated and closed for staff safety.

An email from Stacey Raftus, communications officer with the Regional District of North Okanagan, did not say what the package was, only it was not dangerous.

“The RCMP and Vancouver bomb squad arrived on site on Tuesday evening and examined, X-rayed, and opened the item,” the email said. “They confirmed there was no safety risk. The fire hall has reopened and resumed all regular emergency response services. We thank the RCMP for their timely response to this matter.”