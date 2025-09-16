Vernon News

Vehicle incident slows Highway 97A near Vernon

Incident backs up Hwy 97A

Photo: DriveBC Vehicle incident north of Vernon

Motorists are being advised to expect delays due to a vehicle incident in the southbound lanes of Highway 97A near Vernon.

According to DriveBC, the incident is between Greenhow Road and Pleasant Valley Road and the right lane is closed for southbound traffic.

DriveBC said at 4:17 p.m. the closure is expected to last about an hour and a half. A traffic camera shows traffic backed up on the highway.

People are advised to watch for traffic control and expect delays.