Bomb squad headed to Lumby after suspicious package found at Fire Hall

Photo: Contributed Lumby fire hall has been evacuated and is now behind police tape.

The RCMP bomb squad is being called into Lumby after a suspicious package was left at the Lumby Fire Hall, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The package was discovered this afternoon in front of the Lumby & District Fire Department. The fire hall has been evacuated and is now closed for staff safety.

Stacey Raftus with the RDNO said modified emergency fire response services are still available by calling 911.

Mounties are actively investigating, which includes the bomb squad being called in from Vancouver.

Residents nearby said the area has been quiet today, and just one police car has been posted outside the station.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.