Vernon News
Bomb squad headed to Lumby after suspicious package found at Fire Hall
Bomb squad to Lumby
Photo: Contributed
Lumby fire hall has been evacuated and is now behind police tape.
The RCMP bomb squad is being called into Lumby after a suspicious package was left at the Lumby Fire Hall, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan.
The package was discovered this afternoon in front of the Lumby & District Fire Department. The fire hall has been evacuated and is now closed for staff safety.
Stacey Raftus with the RDNO said modified emergency fire response services are still available by calling 911.
Mounties are actively investigating, which includes the bomb squad being called in from Vancouver.
Residents nearby said the area has been quiet today, and just one police car has been posted outside the station.
Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Ashnola Road reopensSimilkameen - 4:20 pm
- Plane crash in TexasTexas - 4:16 pm
- About 70 trees left to diePowell River - 4:15 pm
- Cross country trails openKelowna - 3:23 pm
- Wind pushes fire to homesKamloops - 3:22 pm
Real Estate
9829 Crimson Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$924,900
more details
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$924,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Furn & Gulley Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2025 Castanet.net