Attendance is up at Vernon Friends of the Library book sales

Book worms growing

Photo: Chelsey Mutter A stack of books purchased at the July 17, 2024 Friends of the Library book sale.

More people are attending Vernon Friends of the Library book sales, according to the group.

Nancy Crerar, Friends of the Library board member and volunteer, said the number of people attending the sales is increasing — and more young people are showing up as well.

“It's been great, more and more people are finding out about us,” Crerar said.

The update comes as the non-profit is gearing up to hold a book sale on Oct. 10 and 11. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at 9908 Kalamalka Rd.

Crerar said there will be lots of books to choose from, including fiction and nonfiction titles. She said noted there be a large number of biographies to choose from.

Friends of the Library book sales raise funds that stay in the area, with money going towards programming and things like decorating.

“A couple years ago, when there was a fire at Bella Coola, we set a big pallet of our books over there,” Crerar said.

“Our whole mission is to keep books moving, to circulate them.”