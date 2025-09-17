Vernon News

City of Vernon vision for affordable housing project stalls as organization too busy

Affordable housing stalled

Photo: Google Street View Hesperia Lands off Okanagan Avenue.

A portion of Vernon land set aside for co-operative housing projects will sit empty for a while longer as a housing organization is fully committed to other projects.

In October 2024, Vernon council directed staff to conduct a feasibility study on allocating five hectares of land to the Co-op Housing Federation of BC for moderate income affordable housing.

During a report to council on Monday, Sue Wood, City of Vernon manager of legislative services, said the housing organization is “fully committed to other initiatives at this time.” This means the Hesperia Lands off Okanagan Avenue won’t be allocated to the group.

Mayor Victor Cumming encouraged staff to look for other agencies that might be able to take on the co-op housing model.

“I think there is significant interest in our community for a co-op housing and housing possibilities,” said Cumming. “[Co-op] is a tremendous model for worker housing, and we've committed the land, so I would hope that someone else would step up.”

At one point, a prior council had envisioned attainable housing on 69 acres of the city-owned land. In 2017, council voted to subdivide 19 acres and list it for sale.