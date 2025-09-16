Vernon News

Vernon daycare hopeful for funding solution

Hoping for funding solution

Photo: Facebook Little Wonders Daycare pictured before it opened.

A Vernon childcare owner is still without provincial childcare fee reduction funding, but is continuing to work on a solution.

The issue seems to stem from bureaucratic licensing confusion at the provincial level.

Tera Elliot, owner of Little Wonders Daycare in Vernon, previously told Castanet she’s been denied funding from the government over her not being the licensee of her business. She described a licensee as a common daycare practice that acts as a manager of sorts to ensure her business meets provincial regulations.

Elliot said she’s been told by Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu’s office that work is being done behind the scenes to fix the situation.

She’s been told her situation isn’t uncommon, but typically businesses haven’t started operating before the issues are fixed.

In a post to Facebook, Elliot thanked the community for its continued support and said Sandhu and the ministry are working to resolve hurdles preventing families from accessing provincial funding supports.

"We are reassured to hear that our case is receiving unprecedented attention at the ministry level, and there is a true desire from all involved to see Little Wonders succeed," reads the post.

"While this process has been longer than expected, please know that every effort is being made behind the scenes to find a solution. In the meantime, we remain committed to providing high-quality, nurturing care to the children who fill our centre with joy each day."

The Ministry of Education and Childcare previously told Castanet that childcare licensing falls under the Ministry of Health, but that it’s working with the centre.

Following a media request, the Ministry of Health said it has nothing new to add, pointing Castanet to the response from the Ministry of Childcare.

"The Ministry of Education and Child Care is aware of this situation, and is doing everything it can to help this operator access the child care operating funding supports," said the Ministry of Childcare in an email.