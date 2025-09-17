Sock Hop fundraiser planned as Vernonites ready for Dancing with the Stars
Sock Hop fundraiser
Teams of North Okanagan dancers are continuing to fundraise for the Hospice Centre as the Dancing with the Vernon Stars event is about a month away.
The Treble Makers are hosting Back-to-School Sock Hop as part of their fundraising efforts.
“Come spend a night dancing and laughing with friends for a great cause,” reads a release. “All proceeds go to the North Okanagan Hospice Society.”
The dance and silent auction will be Friday at the Elks Hall, 3101 30th St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and DJ Rockin Randy’s Records will start playing at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $30 per person and can be purchased at in person at Southward Medical Supplies, 3204 29th St., over the phone at 250-542-3334, or by email at [email protected].
The Treble Makers are all Southward Medical Supplies co-workers supporting Hospice Care through the Dancing with the Vernon Stars event. The group hopes to raise $20,000.
