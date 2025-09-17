Vernon News

Sock Hop fundraiser planned as Vernonites ready for Dancing with the Stars

Photo: Facebook The Treble Makers

Teams of North Okanagan dancers are continuing to fundraise for the Hospice Centre as the Dancing with the Vernon Stars event is about a month away.

The Treble Makers are hosting Back-to-School Sock Hop as part of their fundraising efforts.

“Come spend a night dancing and laughing with friends for a great cause,” reads a release. “All proceeds go to the North Okanagan Hospice Society.”

The dance and silent auction will be Friday at the Elks Hall, 3101 30th St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and DJ Rockin Randy’s Records will start playing at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 per person and can be purchased at in person at Southward Medical Supplies, 3204 29th St., over the phone at 250-542-3334, or by email at [email protected].

The Treble Makers are all Southward Medical Supplies co-workers supporting Hospice Care through the Dancing with the Vernon Stars event. The group hopes to raise $20,000.