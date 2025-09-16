Vernon News

Vernon councillor still wants e-scooter check in on Vernon program

Photo: Chelsey Mutter FILE - e-scooters in Vernon

Months after two members of Vernon City Council said they wanted a delegation from Bird Canada to speak on e-scooters/bikes, council is once again asking staff about a delegation.

Bird Canada has been the e-scooter/bike provider in Vernon since Jan. 1 when the city switched from Neuron.

In May, coun. Brian Quiring and Mayor Victor Cumming said they’d like to see a delegation from Bird Canada come before council like Neuron used to do. At that meeting, Quiring also requested more information about how often the scooters and bikes are moved by the company.

Vernon city staff brought back a report in June, which made no mention of a delegation.

At Monday’s regular council meeting, Quiring asked if the presentation would still be happening.

The city said the request is in progress.

An un-introduced city staff member said they were talking about scheduling a year end presentation about how the first year with Bird Canada went. That is expected in November.