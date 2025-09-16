Vernon News

City of Vernon temporarily closing roads by Civic Memorial Park during sundog Festival

Road closures for Sundog

Photo: Culture Days File photo of Sundog Festival.

The Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture returns to Vernon this Friday and Saturday and the city is temporarily closing a few downtown blocks to accommodate the festival.

Road closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. Sept. 19 until midnight on Sept. 20 for public safety near the festival in Civic Memorial Park, 3033 37th Ave.

The city is closing 31st Street from 37th Avenue to 39th Avenue, and 37th Avenue from 31st Street to 30th Street to all through traffic.

Traffic control personnel and detour signage will guide motorists around the closures.

Where possible, local traffic will be able to access businesses and residences in the area.

The city said in a news release that City Hall, 3400 30 St., will have free parking on Friday after 5 p.m. and all day Saturday for the festival.

The news release says there’s free street parking surrounding the event and will also be bike and e-scooter valet.

“The Sundog Festival of Arts & Culture is a free, family-friendly celebration featuring live music from 11 different bands, performances, art installations, and food vendors, serving as the official kickoff to Vernon’s Culture Days,” reads the release.

Full festival details can be found online.