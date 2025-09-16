Vernon News

'Trailblazing' overnight home support trial in Vernon since January

Vernon has been trailblazing when it comes to overnight home support in health care, according to one health care worker.

IH was before Vernon city council on Monday to give an update on the long-term care services and admission process.

During the presentation Angela Szabo,director of North Okanagan Community Health and allied programs, gave an update on an overnight home support services trial that began in January for Vernon.

“We are now able to provide support in the Vernon area, 24 hours a day in our home support portfolio – we were a little bit of trailblazers within the Health Authority when we recognized the need,” said Szabo.

She said the program was possible because the high number of job applications received allowed management to “be a little bit creative”.

Szabo said there’s a team of support workers that enjoy the night shift.

“We support a lot of individuals at nights that have cognitive impacts, like dementia, and it's a really great opportunity to offer some respite to family members so that they could sleep through the night and take a break from care giving,” said Szabo.

Coun. Kelly Fehr said hearing of the program was moving after being the caretaker for his father-in-law.

“I can imagine just the relief to some people in those situations, thanks for sharing that,” said Fehr.

It’s not clear when the trial is ending, or if it’s already been approved to continue. Castanet has reached out to IH for more information