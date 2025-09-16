Vernon News

One pin down in path to liquor license form Vernon bowling alley

Photo: realtor.ca Vernon's Lincoln Lanes

A liquor license request for Vernon’s long-time bowling alley has bowled a strike from city council.

Lincoln Lanes requested Vernon city council approval for their liquor license application to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Elected officials gave their support with no comments in Monday’s council meeting.

In 2023, the bowling alley said it needed to subsidize the lanes with alcohol sales or a restaurant.

Located at 3510 25 Avenue, the area used to prohibit alcohol sales according to the city zoning bylaw. It was recently updated to Commercial Mixed Use zone, which allows food and beverage service and includes the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Council will let the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch know that it supports the liquor license application from Lincoln Lanes.