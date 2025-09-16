Vernon News

Vernon's restorative justice has worked on child porn cases in the community

Child porn restorative justice

Photo: CMHA Vernon & District CMHA building in Vernon

The Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District restorative justice team does, and has, worked on child pornography cases in the community.

Margaret Clark, manager of restorative justice with CMHA, was at city council on Monday to present an annual report on restorative justice work in the community.

Coun. Teresa Durning asked about the child pornography restorative justice work that the CMHA does, saying she didn’t realize it was in the community.

According to Clark those cases are “primarily youth, very young youth”, who “don’t completely understand the implications.”

“We don't refer to them as criminal people, we leave that up to the criminal court system to do that,” said Clark. “We meet with all of the families that are involved, separately, those are some tense meetings.”

Clark said there’s a lot of emotion, fears, and frustrations, and people are ultimately looking to resolve things and put them behind them.

Restorative justice provides services for both victims and the accused in crimes.

“Our primary goal is shared with all parties and remains the same, to meet the needs of the person and/or business harmed, and to provide a meaningful process for the person who caused the harm that helps to hold them accountable and support them in fulfilling their agreements,” said Clark in Monday’s meeting.

In 2024, CMHA’s restorative justice served 147 people.

Editor's note, the word prevalent has been removed to better reflect Coun. Durning's comment.