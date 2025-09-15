Traffic to be temporarily rerouted for water main extension project in Coldstream
Temporary road closure
A water main extension project will temporarily close a District of Coldstream Road this week.
In a news release, the district said Park Lane will be closed to through traffic from Learmouth Road to Springfield Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 18.
Single lane traffic will be allowed overnight.
The closure is necessary to facilitate a new water main extension, said the district. It’s expected to help ensure more reliable and continuous water supply for the community.
Local access to the road will still be available for residents and emergency services, but for safety and to avoid delays, all other traffic is expected to use alternate routes.
To access highway 6, motorists are asked to use School Road. Commercial trucks and larger vehicles will need to detour through Whitevale and Dure Meadow Road.
According to the district, the closure is necessary to allow crews to safely access and complete infrastructure work beneath the roadway.
More Vernon News
- Looking for missing dogKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Driver pushes plow off hwyNicola - 2:39 pm
- Mall Santa replacedAlberta - 1:55 pm
- Electrical equipment failedKelowna - 1:35 pm
- Salvation Army nears goalKamloops - 12:00 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$192,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Karen Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library