Traffic to be temporarily rerouted for water main extension project in Coldstream

Temporary road closure

Photo: File photo Road closure for Sept. 17 and 18

A water main extension project will temporarily close a District of Coldstream Road this week.

In a news release, the district said Park Lane will be closed to through traffic from Learmouth Road to Springfield Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 18.

Single lane traffic will be allowed overnight.

The closure is necessary to facilitate a new water main extension, said the district. It’s expected to help ensure more reliable and continuous water supply for the community.

Local access to the road will still be available for residents and emergency services, but for safety and to avoid delays, all other traffic is expected to use alternate routes.

To access highway 6, motorists are asked to use School Road. Commercial trucks and larger vehicles will need to detour through Whitevale and Dure Meadow Road.

According to the district, the closure is necessary to allow crews to safely access and complete infrastructure work beneath the roadway.