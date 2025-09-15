Vernon News

Brought to hospital in stable condition after Friday evening rollover in Coldstream

Stable after rollover

Photo: Robert Hollier The vehicle was significantly damaged in the crash

After a failed turn ended with a vehicle rollover on Friday night, one person was brought to hospital in stable condition, confirms BC Emergency Health Services.

At 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 12, BC EHS received a call about a crash in the 6100 block of Cosens Bay Road in Coldstream.

Twaites said paramedics treated one patient on scene who was then transported to hospital in stable condition.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP said Mounties and the Coldstream Fire Department attended the single vehicle rollover.

“When the vehicle failed to negotiate a corner in the roadway, it entered a ditch causing the vehicle to roll,” said Finn in an email.

“The driver and lone occupant sustained minor non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service as a precaution.”

The vehicle was damaged and towed from the scene.