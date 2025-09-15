Vernon News
Vernon and Lumby volunteers build beds from scratch for kids
A gift of good sleep
Photo: Wayne Emde Photography
Jill Newuman and Kobus Leroux sand wood boards.
A group of volunteers from Vernon and Lumby built hand-made beds for kids over the weekend.
On Saturday, 30 volunteers from Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Men's and She Sheds assembled 25 bed from scratch.
"I'll be delivering three beds on Monday," said Chris Risbin with the Vernon SHP chapter, in a press release. "The joy I see when a child learns that he or she has their own bed is the reward."
The volunteers cut and sanded wood boards, then assembled frames to headboards and footboards. Full bed assembly will be complete at recipients' homes.
Additionally, the organizations will be donating mattresses, sheets, and pillows to the 25 kids.
