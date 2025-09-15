Vernon News

Vernon man released after striking deal with Crown, allegedly breaches probation

Time served after plea deal

Photo: RCMP Khalen Bonneau

A Vernon man with a lengthy criminal record was released from custody back in June after striking a plea deal with the Crown on several charges. But less than a month after he was released on a time-served sentence, he allegedly breached his probation order.

Khalen Bonneau, 36, pleaded guilty in late June to a number of charges stemming from two separate incidents in Vernon.

The first occurred on the evening of Dec. 10, 2024, when Bonneau entered the Upper Room Mission and demanded coffee. The staff member at the facility told him they were done serving coffee that night, so Bonneau threatened to beat her up.

“Other employees were called, he threatened to beat them up, and he laid into everybody verbally by way of name-calling, racial slurs and other bad words,” Judge David Patterson said in his recently published decision.

Police were called and when Bonneau gave a fake name to the officers, he was arrested.

“Mr. Bonneau was taken into custody, and during the time he was taken into custody, he threatened harm to the various police officers, threatened to kill some of the police officers, and started spitting at the police officers,” Judge Patterson said. “A spit hood was put over his head to enable his arrest to go a little more smoothly.”

He also kicked an officer during his arrest.

Bonneau was released on bail in April, but on May 6, he was seen by an Okanagan Indian Band officer carrying a soft firearm case. He was arrested and found to be carrying a 7-mm Sako rifle and a .22-calibre rifle. Neither were stored pursuant to the Firearms Act and he did not have a licence to possess the firearms.

Upon his arrest, police also found he was carrying brass knuckles, three knives, a machete and a hatchet.

Bonneau struck a plea deal with the Crown this past June, pleading guilty to assaulting and threatening an officer, and threatening the Upper Room Mission employee back in December. He also pleaded guilty to possessing the Sako rifle without a licence for the May incident.

The Crown and defence proposed a joint submission that would see Bonneau be released based on the time he's already served in custody. Additionally, he was given a suspended sentence with a probation term of 12 months.

In his decision, Judge Patterson said he had “no hesitation” endorsing the joint submission, “knowing Mr. Bonneau the way I do.”

Released again and again

But while Bonneau was released from custody after the June 25 hearing, online court records show he was charged last month with breaching his probation order on July 22. The details of that alleged breach are not clear.

The probation breach charge was laid on Aug. 8, but he was released from custody with no financial obligation the very same day. It appears Bonneau remains out of custody at this time, with a court date set for Sept. 24 where he's scheduled to plead guilty to the breach.

Earlier this year, Bonneau was cited for contempt of court for hurling profanity at a Vernon judge, calling Judge Jeremy Guild a homophobic slur, little boy, and a punk-ass b****.

It was the second time he'd swore at a judge in a week, swearing at Judge Patterson when he initially pleaded not guilty to the Upper Room Mission charges back in January.

Bonneau's criminal record dates back to a 2011 assault conviction in Nelson.