Vernon News

One-day water outage, followed by boil water notice for some Vernon properties

One-day water outage

Photo: Pixabay RDNO issues boil water notice for Tuesday.

A water outage will take place for some Greater Vernon Water users between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The Regional District of North Okanagan put out the notice, saying the outage will be caused by scheduled upgrades in the area.

Once water is returned, in conjunction with Interior Health, the RDNO is placing some customers supplied by Greater Vernon Water a precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN) until sampling results confirm the drinking water is safe.

The area affected includes 5401-5643 MacDonald Road (odd addresses only), Schram Road, Collison Road, 5808-6402 Rimer Road, Herry Road (even addresses only), Holbrook Road, Sanford Road, Carlton Rd, 6851 and 6931 Pleasant Valley Road.

RDNO says the level of service and treatment is maintained–some customers may want to boil water for at least one minute when preparing food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or brushing their teeth.

When the water service resumes, properties in the area may experience reduced water pressure or discolouration of the water – people are advised to run a cold water tap, outdoors if possible, until the water has cleared.